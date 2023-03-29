Nielson Powers Comeback

ETV News Stock Photo by Dusty Butler

Richfield was ready from the first pitch on Tuesday afternoon as the Wildcats quickly scored three runs in the first inning. They then went up 4-0 before Emery brought out the bats.

The Spartans answered with two runs in the third and four runs in the fourth to take the lead. Emery continued to find timely hits as the Spartans came all the way back to win it, 8-5.

Katelyn Nielson shined at the plate, going 3-3 with a triple, homerun and three RBIs. Madi Thomas also went 3-3 while she drove home two runners. In the circle, Aspen Taylor gave up five runs off of 12 hits and two walks. She also struck out 10 batters in the seven innings and picked up the win.

Emery (6-4, 2-0) will next play Canyon View (10-3, 1-1) on Wednesday at home.