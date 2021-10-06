Spartans’ Streak Ends

ETV News stock photo by Dusty Butler

The Lady Spartans traveled to Cedar City on Tuesday with their unblemished record intact. Canyon View, on the other hand, had different plans and was ready for the undefeated Spartans. It was a battle from the beginning as the first set was close. The Lady Falcons pulled away late to gain the advantage 26-24.

Emery was unfazed and quickly tied the game at a set apiece with a 25-12 beating in the second set. If the Lady Spartans thought Canyon View would run away and hide after the lopsided score in the second, they were wrong. Canyon View regrouped and took the third set 25-22. Emery needed to win the fourth to extend the game, but came up short. The Lady Falcons pulled off the upset 3-1 with a 25-19 fourth set.

It was an incredible run for the Spartans, who began the season with 17-straight wins. Now that the streak is broken, the group can focus on the last two weeks of the season and the upcoming state tournament. This weekend, Emery (17-1, 5-1) will take part in a tournament in Richfield.