Spartans Stunned by Rabbits

The Emery Spartans (13-5) went on the road to play the Delta Rabbits (5-12) on Tuesday night for a region game. The Rabbits were ready to play and it showed in the first half as they kept the game tied at the break, 26-26.

Emery was playing a good game offensively and defensively, but Delta’s Bronco Bundy went on an offensive clinic in the third quarter, giving the Rabbits a nice run and the lead. The fourth quarter started with Emery trailing, 50-42. The Spartans couldn’t catch a break against the hungry team, giving the Rabbits the win, 62-55.

Luke Justice ended the game as the Spartans’ leading scorer with 18 points, followed by Wade Stilson, who put up 14 for his team. Zack Tuttle ended the night with 10 points, along with Creek Sharp scoring seven for the Spartans.

In the tough Region 12 division, Emery is at the fourth spot with a 5-4 region record. The Spartans will have five more region games before the playoff seeding, which will make for a crucial end of the season.

Next up, they will face the Richfield Wildcats (11-6) on Friday at the Spartan Center. The Wildcats sit at 7-2 in region play.