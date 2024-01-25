Carbon Nears Comeback Victory Over Juab

The Carbon Dinos (7-10) faced off against the Juab Wasps (10-7) on Wednesday night on the road. The Dinos came out playing well in the first quarter, scoring 13 to the Wasps’ 15. Carbon would have some troubles in the second quarter, only putting up nine points, giving Juab the lead at the half, 31-22.

The Dinos had a big third quarter, bringing them back into the game as the score was 38-37 to start the fourth quarter. The game would go down to the wire with the Dinos showing a great effort, but they were unable to come out with the road victory with a final score of 54-49.

Kahner Raby led the team in scoring with 17 points down low. Zeke Willson hit four three pointers, giving him 12 points on the night. Ryker Butler ended the game with eight points, with Kyler Orth scoring six for the Dinos.

Next up, the Dinos will face the Delta Rabbits (5-12) Thursday night for back-to-back road games.