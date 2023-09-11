Spartans Take 2023 Coal Bowl *Photo Gallery*

An explosive start for the Dinos fizzled after the first quarter as the Spartans stormed the field in Friday’s matchup. The annual rivalry game, deemed the Coal Bowl, brought fans from both teams to Price for a battle on the gridiron.

Carbon struck hard and fast, finding the end zone in the first 23 seconds of the game. Tony Wilson got the touchdown off of a 64-yard bomb from Paxton Falk to get on the board. A successful kick from Luke Brady gave the Dinos the early 7-0 lead.

Before the stadium had even quieted down, the Spartans responded with a touchdown of their own only 12 seconds later. Tony Wilson found the end zone for Emery off of a 75-yard pass from Wade Stilson. Boston Huntington got the extra point to tie things up at 7-7.

The Dinos scored again late in the first off of a 24-yard field goal from Luke Brady. While Carbon took the 10-7 lead, it was the Stilson show in the second as Mason Stilson got his first touchdown at the 11:14 mark off of a 17-yard pass from Wade Stilson. The duo would connect again late in the quarter for another touchdown while Wade found the end zone for the third time just before the half. Emery scored 19 points in the second to take the 26-10 lead at the half.

The Dinos did not find an answer for Emery at halftime as the Spartans continued their onslaught in the third. Boden Christman and Josh Howard both found the end zone before Luke Justice capped off the quarter with an 80-yard interception return. The Spartans went on to win 46-10 for the non-region victory.

Carbon’s Paxton Falk was named the Tram Electric Player of the Game with his 224 yards on 10 passes to go along with three interceptions. Tony Wilson carried for 73 yards on his two receptions to lead the Dinos.

Emery (3-2) will next travel to take on San Juan (5-0) on Sept. 15. Meanwhile, Carbon (1-4) will host Manti (4-1) on the same day. The latter game will be streamed live on ETV Channel 10 and online at www.etvnews.com/livesports at 7 p.m.