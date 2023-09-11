Stowe, Larsen Top Juab Invite *Photo Gallery*

Hundreds of runners converged on the Juab Invite on Tuesday, including athletes from Carbon and Emery. Rozlyn Stowe and Camdon Larsen both had outstanding showings as they topped the podium in the girls’ and boys’ race, respectively.

Out of 107 runners, Stowe, a sophomore at Carbon High, took first with a time of 17:26.9. She finished nearly 40 seconds ahead of second place. Sophia Taylor was the next Lady Dino to cross the finish line as she took 14th.

Other runners for Carbon included Ellie Hanson (39th), Alexa Jones (77th), Aly Bryner (83rd) and Kaylee Pitcher (86th). Carbon ended the girls’ race in ninth place out of 16 teams.

Two Lady Spartans finished in the top 10 at the invite, including freshman Gentry Christiansen in ninth and Addie Hurst in 10th. Other finishers for Emery included Addyson Guymon (34th), Skylee Guymon (56th), Carlie Hurst (62nd), Kallee Lake (90th) and Hadley Meccariello (91st). The Lady Spartans ended the day in seventh overall.

On the boys’ side, Larsen continued his impressive senior campaign with another first place finish. With a time of 15:05.8, he finished the race over 20 seconds ahead of the second place runner. Dillan Larsen was not far behind as he finished in 19th for the Spartans.

Other Spartans racers included Jack Christiansen (35th), Mason Hurdsman (53rd), Monty Christiansen (62nd), Stetson Albrecht (70th) and Mason Stewart (93rd). Emery finished the day in seventh overall out of 19 teams.

Carbon’s top finisher in the boys’ race was Easton Humes. The senior took 15th place with a time of 15:55.6. Logan Mcevoy was next in 40th, followed by Evan Criddle (72nd), Dallin Humes (78th), Nick Cartwright (88th), Michael Weber (90th) and Bracken Hanson (96th). Carbon ended the day in 11th overall.

Up next, the Dinos will head to North Sanpete on Sept. 13. On the other hand, the Spartans will travel to the pre-state meet at Rose Park on the same day.