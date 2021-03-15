Spartans Tally Two Touchdowns on Diamond

ETV News stock photo by Dusty Butler

It was a busy day on the base paths when Emery and American Leadership Academy met on Friday. The Spartans brought their bats on the road and scored 14 runs on 14 hits. Jace Mangum had the best day from the plate, going 4-5 with three RBIs and two runs scored.

Oakley Alton and Jax Madsen also recorded multiple hits with three apiece. Emery scored in each of the first six innings, demonstrating a consistent approach at the plate. Starting on the mound was Luke Stilson, who picked up the win as Emery took the game, 14-5, over the Eagles.

The Spartans (2-0) will play North Sanpete (1-1) on Monday before heading to a tournament in St. George this weekend.