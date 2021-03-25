Spartans Unable to Keep Pace

ETV News Stock Photo by Jeff Barrett

A tough test for the Lady Spartans presented itself on Wednesday when the undefeated Lady Templars came to town. Arilyn Allred started things off with a solo shot to left to up Emery on top 1-0. Errors hurt the Lady Spartans the next two innings, as Manti capitalized with four runs in that span, all unearned. Madison Childs tried to bring Emery back with her solo shot in the third, but Emery’s bats went dormant after that. Manti cruised onto an 8-2 win to remain unbeaten.

Allred recorded two of the three Spartan hits on the day, the other was the homerun by Childs. The Spartans (7-4-1) will have 10 days off until their next competition, due to spring break. They will return to action on Saturday, Apr. 10 in the Payson Tournament.