Spook Alley & Trunk or Treat Coming to East Carbon

Miner’s Trading Post and American United Federal Credit Union are inviting the community to join them for Halloween fun on Oct. 30.

This fun is coming in the form of a spook alley, trunk or treat and pumpkin carving contest. The fun truly begins the evening before as the carved pumpkins must be turned in at Miner’s Trading Post no later than 5 p.m. The pumpkins will be judged that evening, Oct. 29, and the winners will be announced at the spook alley and trunk or treat that is taking place on Saturday.

Winners will receive a gift basket and pumpkins will be on display in front of Miner’s on Saturday. They will also be lit up on the planter starting at 6:30 p.m. that evening. The contest is in age groups of 4-8, 9-12, 13-17 and 18 and older.

All of the fun on Saturday is slated to begin at 11 a.m. and it was emphasized that there will be no alcohol or tobacco permitted.