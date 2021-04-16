Spotlight Shines on Desert Thunder Raceway

Desert Thunder Raceway was recognized as one of the Carbon County Chamber of Commerce’s business spotlights for the month of April. Desert Thunder Foundation President Shane Weybright accepted the honor on Thursday afternoon during the chamber’s monthly luncheon.

Weybright and his wife recently purchased the raceway with the goal of revitalization and positive role modeling. He explained that the foundation was formed to support Christian role modeling in a racing atmosphere.

Desert Thunder Raceway broke records with its return last year. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the raceway hosted seven events and set a new record for participation at the Castle Country Clash, which capped off the 2020 season.

This year, the Weybrights are looking to break even more records. There are nearly 30 events scheduled for the raceway in 2021 and the opening weekend took place on April 9 and 10. Races will continue throughout the year and a complete schedule of events can be found by clicking here.

Weybright took ample time to thank the local community and business owners for their ongoing support of the foundation, the raceway and visiting racers. “As long as we get the community support, the business support, I don’t see how we can fail,” Weybright concluded.

Desert Thunder Raceway is located at 2800 Airport Road in Price and can be contacted by phone at (217) 413-3424.