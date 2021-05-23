Spotlight Shines on Helper First Fridays

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Helper First Friday was the place to be each month. The events brought the community together for a night of music, entertainment, food and fun. After more than a year, the highly-anticipated festivities have returned to Helper’s Main Street.

The return of Helper First Friday took place this month with a Cinco de Mayo celebration. Attendees flocked to Helper’s historic Main Street to participate in one of the first post-pandemic gatherings. The return of the popular event prompted the Carbon County Chamber of Commerce (CCCC) to recognize Helper First Fridays during its monthly luncheon on Thursday.

CCCC President Max Jones welcomed Helper City Mayor Lenise Peterman to the podium to speak on behalf of Helper First Fridays. The mayor was also presented with a recognition plaque to accompany the chamber’s monthly community spotlight.

Mayor Peterman remarked on the overwhelming success of the First Friday return. The May event was one of the largest that Helper’s First Friday has seen. Peterman encouraged community members to continue supporting the events on the first Friday of each month, stating that many fun plans are in the works.

Up next for Helper First Fridays will be the Dragabilly on June 4. The event will feature bed races, a best in drag contest, bounce houses and a classic car show. An open mic night will take place at the Rio Theatre from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. with a live band capping off the festivities at 10 p.m.