Spread the Warmth with Annual Coat Drive

ETV News Stock Photo

ETV News has partnered with multiple businesses within the community to spread the warmth this holiday season with a coat drive. Donations will be accepted from Nov. 27 to Dec. 11.

Beginning next week, we are asking for donations of new or gently-used coats to give back to those in Carbon and Emery counties. Children’s coats are a great need in our community and are highly-requested.

There are multiple drop-off locations spanning across the two counties, including:

AutoFarm Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

354 State Hwy 55, Price, UT

AutoFarm Ford

811 Westwood Blvd, Price, UT

Bill’s Home Furnishings

45 South 300 East, Price, UT

Blue Diamond Chevrolet Buick GMC

1355 South Carbon Ave, Price, UT

Emery Telcom

445 UT-29, Orangeville, UT or 625 East 100 North, Price, UT

Eastern Utah Imaging/Eastern Utah Spine & Pain

335 North Fairgrounds Road, Price, UT

Jones & DeMille Engineering

1675 South Highway 10, Price, UT

VBI Clothing

77 East Main Street, Price, UT

Help us help our community this holiday season by spreading the warmth. All donations will be picked up on Dec. 11 and then distributed to those in need.

Our coat drive is made possible by the following sponsors: AutoFarm Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, AutoFarm Price Ford, Bill’s Home Furnishings, Blue Diamond GM, Emery Telcom, Tram Electric, Magnuson Lumber, Jones & DeMille Engineering, Eastern Utah Imaging/Eastern Utah Spine & Pain, and VBI Clothing.