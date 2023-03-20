Spring Show Demonstrates CHS Cheer Excellence

As the school 2022-23 school year draws to a close, the Carbon High School (CHS) cheerleading team hosted its annual spring show.

This event is hosted yearly to showcase the accomplishments of the team members throughout the year. Following an introduction of the team, performances began.

While the Dino cheer team demonstrated a plethora of their routines and stunts, they were also joined by Helper Rush, the Mont Harmon and Helper Middle School cheer teams, and the Dino Dynamics drill team.

This year’s CHS cheerleading team is comprised of Jade Gravley, Bayli Donathan, Cheyenne Bates, Connor Gleave, Raymond Clark, Hailie Nunley, Jaycee Gazell, Hailey Jeffery, Luna Salazar, Brooke Olson, Kadence Bradley, McKinlie Sharp, Ella Teuscher, Makailey Porter, Dallin Bryant, Gianna DeMille, Nataly Martinez, Abigayle Mason, Claire Rasmussen, Lucy Wood and Makenna Furner.

The team’s favorite parts of cheer this year were team bonding, practices and games, stunting, hitting a hard stunt, learning new things and more.