State Champion Leiki Verweij Recognized by Carbon School Board

During Wednesday’s regularly scheduled Carbon School Board meeting, Carbon High School student Leiki Verweij was recognized for being named an individual state champion in girls’ tennis.

Verweij, a foreign exchange student from the Netherlands, competed in the 3A State Tennis Tournament in October where she earned the individual state champion title.

Tennis coach Peter Riggs accompanied Verweij as she was recognized by the school board. He explained to the board that due to the precautions that came with the COVID-19 pandemic, it was uncertain in the beginning if Verweij would arrive in the United States in time for this year’s tennis season. However, she was able to arrive in mid-August, missing only a few matches.

Coach Riggs expressed that she is a great athlete and a huge asset to the team.