State Leaders Visit Castle Country

Lieutenant Governor Deidre Henderson, Utah Division of Water Resources Director Candice Hasenyager, Governor’s Office of Energy Development Director Gregory Todd, and Forest Turner from the Governor’s Office of Economic Opportunity, along with other staff, visited Price on Thursday, July 6 to meet with community leaders about economic development.

Items discussed were how to keep the two coal power plants in Emery County open for a longer time, how to transition to small cell nuclear plants when the coal plants are shut down, how to fund and increase the role of the San Rafael Energy Research Center, and how to increase coal exports.

The group also discussed the expansion of utilities on Ridge Road to allow for future expansion and the low elevation storage reservoir in Carbon County. The Lieutenant Governor pledged to put the weight of the state government behind the economic transition happening in Carbon and Emery counties.

Senator David Hinkins and Representative Christine Watkins also discussed potential legislation to help in the efforts. The group also discussed the possible expansion of USU Eastern.