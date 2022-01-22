Statement Made Between Rivals

ETV News stock photo by Dusty Butler

While the Dinos have several underclassmen on the rise, the senior-laden Spartans were quick to assert their dominance on Thursday night.

Already up by five, Emery ripped off a 10-0 run to start the second quarter. That would prove too big a hole to climb out of for the Dinos, who shot 22 percent on the night.

Emery was led by Baylee Jacobson with 19 points and six rebounds. As a team, the Lady Spartans were efficient, converting on 49 percent of their shots. In addition, Brynn Gordon was all over the place as she recorded four steals. As a result, the Spartans dominated their rivals, 50-29.

For the Dinos, Amiah Timothy led the way with seven points while Sydney Orth tallied four steals. Carbon’s biggest downfall was its inability to consistently make shots. The scoring droughts allowed Emery to lengthen its lead while playing loose and free.

Things did get easier for the Dinos (10-6, 1-2) as they traveled to play Richfield (15-2, 3-0) on Thursday. Emery (13-4, 2-1), on the other hand, made the trip to Cedar City to take on Canyon View (6-9, 0-3) on Friday.