STEM Magician Visits Bruin Point

Carbon School District Press Release

On Oct. 27, Bruin Point Elementary hosted a STEM magic show. STEM Magician Jason Fun “is a full-time, professional magician and magic teacher! He has performed in three different countries (on two different continents!)” (https://www.jasonfunmagic.com)

STEM stands for: Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics. According to Fun’s website, “This high energy…magic show answers the age old question…”What is Magic?” At its core, all magic tricks have science, technology, engineering and math behind the secrets. In this magic show assembly for elementary schools, we not only perform STEM based magic tricks, but we also teach the kids how to do the magic tricks.”

The children had an obviously good time with belly-laughs and giggling all around.