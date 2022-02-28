CARBON COUNTY, UT – Steven Donald Price passed away with the slightest of smiles on his face and his bride by his side on the afternoon of Feb. 26, 2022.

He faced his last earthly challenge with the same faith, grace, grit, and good humor that defined his life.

The only son of Donald and Janice Price, Steve was born Oct. 12, 1965, in Price, UT.

Steve was introspective, a working philosopher, who in many ways took after his father. His work of trade was welding, where he excelled, as he did with everything he put his mind toward accomplishing. The day before his passing, his broken “welders watch” was repaired and slipped back onto his wrist. If he didn’t have a project, he would find one, and was always tinkering on something. Another trait he likely learned from his father.

He met the love of his life, Bonnie Bogart on June 3, 1997, and they were married later that year on Oct. 30.

With his bride he found the foundation of his life, built and held fast by the granite of his faith in God. His love for Bonnie and God were seamlessly intertwined, one leading to the other, the other leading to the One.

Together, Steve and Bonnie found the missing pieces of their lives and became two incomplete puzzles made one beautiful portrait of faith and love. They relished every moment they spent together and mourned every moment they must be apart.

With his passing, his love for her melds with the granite of his faith that will sustain her in his absence.

Steve faced every challenge with a slight smile, reciting his mantra for life, “it is what it his.” While he faced many obstacles, he never let them keep him down. He rolled with it because of his faith that this too, shall pass. He was a man of good humor, dry wit, and sometimes a wry smile.

He loved horses and camping, country rides, and “just enjoying God’s beauty.” Especially if he could do so with Bonnie by his side.

Steve looked to his favorite Bible scripture for inspiration and direction: 1st Thessalonians 5:21: “Prove all things; hold fast that which is good.”

He enjoyed quiet nights and long conversations, especially if it concerned his relationship with his God. He never felt the need or desire to insert himself into every conversation. He walked through life as someone who understood his place in Creation. He listened acutely, but never felt the need or the desire for the spotlight.

Steve had a biblical quote ready for any occasion and relished the moments when he could express one. He was baptized into the Baptist Church in 2006, although he was non-denominational. He became Reverend Steven D. Price in 2009.

Preceded in death by one grandchild, Albert, and his sister, Kristi.

Left to cherish his memory is his bride, Bonnie, his children, Shailyn Price, Stillwell, Okla.; Robert Adair (Shaunda), Stillwell, Okla.; Valerie Elmore (Elton), Chouteau, Okla., Terry Scott, Stillwell, Okla.; ten grandchildren, and his parents Donald and Janice Price; sisters Karen Ward (Joe), Price, Utah; Colleen Davis (James), Spanish Fork, Utah.

A celebration of Steve’s life and faith will be held later.

Family and friends may sign the online guestbook and share memories of Steve at www.heritagefuneralhomeutah.com.