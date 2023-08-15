Stowe, Larsen Top Premier Invitational

ETV News Stock Photo

Two local athletes topped the Premier Invitational on Saturday at the Cottonwood Complex. Carbon High sophomore Rozlyn Stowe won the girls’ race while Emery High senior Camdon Larsen took first for the boys.

After breaking records in her freshman campaign, Stowe rode that momentum into the new season on Saturday. Crossing the finish line with a time of 17:56.7, she completed the race nearly 15 seconds ahead of the second-place finisher.

Stowe’s time helped her team to a first place finish at the invite with 27 points. Three other Lady Dinos also cracked the top ten, including Sophie Taylor in sixth (19:49.2), Ada Bradford in eighth (21:32.3) and Elli Hanson in ninth (21:41.6). Other runners for Carbon included Alexa Jones (15th), Aly Bryner (22nd) and Kaylee Pitcher (24th).

The Lady Spartans also had a good showing at the first invite of the season. Sophomore Addie Hurst earned fourth with her 19:05.0 time while Carlie Hurst took 12th with a time of 22:03.0. Melody Lake and Kylee Willis also ran for Emery, taking 18th and 31st, respectively.

On the boys’ side, Larsen started his senior campaign with a win, finishing the race with a time of 15:22.6. Dillon Larsen (sixth) and Jack Christiansen (eighth) were also in the top ten with times of 16:41.9 and 17:00.8, respectively. Other runners for the Spartans included Mason Hurdsman (16th), Jacob Erickson (26th), Monty Christiansen (27th) and Stetson Albrecht (38th).

For Carbon, senior Easton Humes was the lone racer in the top ten. He crossed the finish line with a time of 17:01.2, good enough for ninth place. Fellow Dinos Evan Criddle (12th), Logan McEvoy (14th), Bradley Sweeney (19th), Dallin Humes (22nd), Nicholas Cartwright (29th) and Michael Weber (32nd) also competed.

In the end, Emery topped the boys’ race with 48 points followed by Grantsville (62) and Carbon (66) in third.

Up next, Emery will compete in Richfield on Aug. 19 while Carbon will travel to the UIAA Invitational in Spanish Fork on Aug. 26.