Lady Dinos Work Through Busy Opening Season

The Lady Dinos have been working through the beginning of a busy 2023 season. The team began with two losses against Canyon View (3-2) on Aug. 8 and North Sanpete (5-1) on Aug. 9.

The team then hosted the Carbon Invitational over the weekend of Aug. 11 and 12, ending the match in third out of six teams. Ella Anderson performed well during first singles, taking round one against Union (6-2, 6-1), then round three against Gunnison Valley (6-4, 6-4).

During second singles, the momentum continued for the Lady Dinos as Audrey Hatch triumphed over Gunnison Valley (6-2 and 6-0). In third singles, Emmalee Miller faced Kirsten Bartholomew. Miller lost the first set 6-3, won the second 6-3 and the third set ended 0-0 (10-7). Continuing third singles, Izabelle Pugliese faced Maeser Prep, securing the win 6-3, 6-4. Pugliese then faced third singles Cougars and once again triumphed (6-0, 6-1).

Beginning first doubles, the duo of Lyndie Richardson and Allena Ison faced Kiera Willis and Mary Lyons, taking both sets at 6-0. Ison and Richardson then met with Maren Hamilton and Phoebe Egbert of Maeser Prep, once again securing the win (6-2, 6-4). From there, they faced the first doubles Cougars, losing the first set 7-5, taking the second 6-4 and then falling in the third 10-5.

Ember Dalton and Kiley Sasser represented Carbon for the second doubles in the tournament. They began by facing Jayle Gomez and Paige Peterson, taking the lead at 6-0 and 6-1. They were joined with Emmalee Miller and Veronica Cartwright, who met Guenevere Smith and Stella Sitterud of Maser Prep. The Lady Dinos took the sets 6-3, 6-1. Finally, Miller and Cartwright faced the second doubles Cougars, falling 6-1 and 6-1.

The tournament ended when third doubles met at the net. Carbon’s Ember Dalton and Kiley Sasser first went up against Emma Hacker and Millie Lund. The contest went back and forth with 1-6, 6-4 and then 0-0 (10-5). Dalton and Sasser concluded the tournament for the Lady Dinos when they faced the third doubles Cougars, faltering with 6-1 and 6-2.

The Lady Dinos will welcome the Emery Lady Spartans to Price on Tuesday for a matchup.