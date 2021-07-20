Success Continues for the Helper Merchants

MenuMenu

The summer season continued for the Helper Merchants on Monday evening as they faced off against Mountain Crest.

The first inning began slow, with Helper securing a lone run to go up 1-0. Momentum began to build in the second inning as the Merchants secured six runs to Mountain Crest’s one to take a 7-1 lead.

The game continued in a similar fashion throughout the third and fourth innings, where Helper had four and seven runs, respectively.

Mountain Crest tried to rally in the fifth inning, gaining a run while stopping Helper from gaining any additional footing. It was not enough as the game ended with the Merchants securing the 18-2 win.

