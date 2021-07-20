Helper Saturday Vibes Continues to Grow *Photo Gallery*

Helper Saturday Vibes was hosted once again over the weekend on the city’s Main Street, welcoming many for summertime fun.

This week, those behind the vibes stated that the food lineup was out of this world, with foods featured from a variety of cuisines. There was Caribbean cuisine, Mexican soul food, classic barbecue and delicious treats from various food trucks.

Saturday Vibes also offered zero waste cups and coozies, as well as zero waste stations courtesy of event partner Recyclops. They announced that they were proud to have Swire Coca-Cola sponsor the event.

The team behind the fun of the vibes also put out a special message that stated that as the event continues to grow, they are unbelievably grateful for the support from the community but wished to highly stress the importance of staying home when sick.

“Please remember it is everyone’s responsibility to keep our community safe and healthy,” shared Saturday Vibes. “If you are feeling under the weather this week, relax and take care of yourself. We’ll catch you at the next one.”

Those that attended were able to enjoy great food, drinks, bounce houses, booths, and live entertainment from Meander Cat and Straight Canyon Band. The next Helper Saturday Vibes is slated for July 24 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m..