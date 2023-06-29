Successful Summer Skills Camp Hosted by USU Eastern Baseball

Photo by Jeff Barrett

By Calvin Jensen, USU Eastern

Utah State Eastern baseball hosted another successful summer skills camp on Saturday, June 17, which attracted a diverse group of over 50 athletes from across the state and its surrounding areas.

The participants engaged in a rigorous morning session that tested their fielding, throwing and hitting abilities. Following a much-needed lunch break, the athletes eagerly took to the field for the highly-anticipated games, where they had the invaluable opportunity to showcase their skills in front of the USU Eastern coaching staff. The Utah State Eastern coaching staff dedicated the entire day to working closely with the athletes, providing guidance and instruction.

Excited about the success of the camp, head coach Kirk Haney remarked, “I was very happy to see the turnout of this camp. We had players from multiple states come into the camp looking to work with our coaching staff. The camp allows us as a coaching staff to be hands-on with many athletes and give them the expectations of our program and teach them the skills needed to play at the college level.”

The camp provided a great environment for athletes to enhance their skills and gain exposure. With Eastern’s coaching staff actively involved throughout the day, the participants had the unique opportunity to learn from experience and receive personalized instruction.