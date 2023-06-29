Notice of Change to 2023 Municipal Election Dates

Carbon County Press Release

Utah’s Second Congressional District Representative Chris Stewart notified Governor Spencer J. Cox on June 6 that he will resign from the U.S. House of Representatives effective Sept. 15.

Due to this pending vacancy prompting the need for a Special Election, Utah’s executive and legislative branches have chosen to adjust the 2023 election timeline in order to align the Special Election with this year’s municipal elections.

Primary elections throughout the state will be held on Sept. 5 and the general election will be held on Nov. 21.

“This timeline will ensure a smooth and efficient transition with minimal disruption to our electoral process. We understand these are unusual circumstances and appreciate the efforts of our municipalities and county clerks in accommodating this election schedule,” said Gov. Cox.