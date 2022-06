Sue Holguin passed away on December 19, 2021 in Hemet, California. She was born on June 26, 1942 to Bill & Olive Grange Magnuson.

She is survived by her husband Joe Hoguin and two sons Scott Boren and Tom (Jacki) Boren.

Graveside services will be held on Saturday, June 25, 2022 at the Orangeville City Cemetery at 10:30 am.

Services are entrusted to Fausett Mortuary.

Family and friends may sign the online guestbook and share memories of Sue at www.fausettmortuary.com.