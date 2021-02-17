Support Sammy Behn and the Lady Eagles this Saturday

The USU Eastern Lady Eagles basketball game on Saturday, Feb. 27 is more than just a game. The matchup this weekend has been deemed a cancer awareness game and the community is encouraged to become involved.

Sammy Behn is a local four-year-old from Helper that was diagnosed with cancer in late 2020. At this time, Behn is undergoing chemotherapy treatment with his family by his side. In support of Sammy, all ticket sales and donations at this game will be given to the Behn family.

Those that plan to attend are being asked to don pink and cheer on both Behn and the Lady Eagles to victory. Masks are required. Those that are not able to attend may still donate through the family’s GoFundMe page.

“A guaranteed win this weekend as you come out and support this sweet little boy and his family,” shared USU Eastern.

The Lady Eagles will tipoff against the Salt Lake Community College Bruins at 1 p.m. inside the BDAC.