17 Governors Sign Joint Letter Opposing President Biden’s Oil and Gas Lease Ban

It was announced on Monday, Feb. 22, that Utah Governor Spencer Cox was joined by 16 other Republican governors in signing a joint letter that was addressed to President Joe Biden.

This letters opposes the leasing ban on oil and gas. In the letter, the 17 governors implore President Biden to withdraw Executive Order 14008, issued on Jan. 27, banning the oil and gas development on federal land and in offshore waters. The letter continues by stating that there are many parts of the country where energy is more than a utility bill or a tank of gas.

Rather, the governors state, energy is a job-creating industry that provides careers and paychecks to families that reside in rural areas and small towns within Utah. A recent surge in oil and natural gas provided jobs and created wealth in a needed time and the order will work to hinder the ability of the oil and gas industry to recover both onshore and offshore, they said.

The joint letter also explained that the order has a negative economic effect upon western states that have large tracts of federal land, as well as upon the Gulf Coast States. The order is estimated to spike American residential energy costs by $1.7 billion per year, they said.

It was stated that the United States has become the world’s leader in the production of oil and gas, which is due to the hardworking individuals that are in the energy industry. America was reported to be exporting more than was being imported, which allowed America to rely less on foreign countries and adverse actors to supply citizens with low-cost energy needed to heat and cool their homes and businesses.

Energy produced on both private and public lands are needed to meet consumer demand as well as stabilize the electric grid. “Simply put, the order jeopardizes our national security interests and strips away the opportunity for Americans to be energy independent,” stated the letter.

Continuing, it was stated that the order inevitably shifts development away from U.S. federal lands and offshore waters to other countries with less stringent emission controls, which exacerbates concerns over greenhouse gas emissions worldwide.

“You began your presidency with calls for unity, specifically to end the divide that pits urban versus rural, and as Republican leaders, we stand ready to work with your Administration to advance our states and country. In contrast, the lack of consultation with our states demonstrated by Executive Order 14008 is alarming, showing disregard for the citizens we serve and the businesses that employ them and keep our country running and our nation secure,” read the letter.

In conclusion, the 17 governors encouraged President Biden to reverse course and open a constructive dialogue with each of them as was promised. The letter ended on the note that the Republican governors look forward to receiving the president’s response on this important issue.