Suspect Arrested Following Daylong Manhunt in Emery County

On Wednesday evening, the Emery County Sheriff’s Office announced that a suspect had been arrested following a high speed chase. According to a statement, the suspect was arrested around 6:30 p.m.

The chase ensued on Wednesday morning and involved a stolen vehicle. The pursuit included a ground and air manhunt before the suspect was taken into custody.

The sheriff’s office reported that several agencies assisted in the daylong search in the Miller’s Canyon area near Emery Town.

“A law enforcement debrief is taking place tonight and we will release a full story tomorrow morning,” the sheriff’s office concluded. “For now, we just want to let the public know that the suspect is in custody.”