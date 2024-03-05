Suzette Alger

Suzette (Wilma Kay) Alger came into this world feisty and remained that way until the very end. She was born July 30, 1942 in Standardville, Utah. Her parents were Samuel Nelson Alger and Florence McGuirl. Family surrounded Suzette until her passing on February 28, 2024.

Suzette spent her growing years with her sister and three brothers, who she adored in the small town of Elmo, Utah, and graduated from North Emery High School. She was always proud of her Emery and Carbon County roots, and loved sharing stories of her family and pioneer heritage.

Suzette was a true drama queen! She loved community theater, music and creating shows. She wrote road shows, family plays (who can forget the Grinch Christmas play) musical revues and piano recitals. While residing in assisted living she organized programs and choirs.

Living in California Suzette studied piano and received a degree in piano pedagogue. She had a music studio in her home with students as young as 3 years old and blessed the lives of countless piano students who loved her. She taught them music theory, music history and a love for all music.

Suzette had a keen mind and was always learning new things. She loved reading, memorizing, playing progressive rummy (a family favorite) cooking, embroidery, decorating and gardening. She perfected brownie recipes and was known for her cheesecakes. Suzette was a party planner! She organized and planned many family reunions, parties and showers. She especially loved her nieces and nephews and applauded them, cheered for them and spoiled them all while creating many special memories.

Suzette was an entrepreneur who reinvented herself many times, changing her name, her job, and hair color. She was an executive secretary for several large corporations and oversaw two piano studios. She was a partner in a business consulting company, a motivational speaker and wrote a business column for a Costa Mesa newspaper. She was director of human resources and training for Pezcuh Printing and loved her co-workers there. She also recently wrote her first book.

Suzette was a member of the of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and loved the Savior. She studied the scriptures and journaled relentlessly and even wore out her mother’s copy of Jesus the Christ.

At her home in Roy, UT she loved entertaining and sharing her beautiful yard with family and friends. Suzette will be greatly missed, but never forgotten. Suzette is survived by her sister Margaret Olsen (Ted) Roy, UT, Phil Alger (Sandi) Vinita, OK, Norm Alger (Laurel) Herriman, UT and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and brother Kent Alger.

To honor Suzette and her favorite vibrant colors, please wear red, purple or another bright color to her funeral services which will be held on Saturday, March 9, 2024 at 1:00 PM, with visitation one hour prior at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints located at 3939 W 4000 S; West Haven, UT 84401