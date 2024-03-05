Lady Eagles End Regular Season With Win Over North Idaho, Shifts Focus To SWAC Tournament

Jordan Buscarini – Castle Country Radio / AM 750 Drive Time Sports

The USU Eastern Lady Eagles wrapped up the regular season with a dominating 87-49 win over North Idaho College Saturday night at the BDAC in Price.

Looking to end the regular season on a positive note, the Lady Eagles stormed out of the gate earning a 26-11 lead by the end of the first period. The advantage continued to grow quarter by quarter, resulting in a comfortable win.

Ellie Esplin scored 16 points in 20 minutes of play to lead USU Eastern in scoring. Shooting an efficient 6-8 from the field, Esplin was one of five players to reach double-figures for the Lady Eagles.

Hadley Humpherys dominated the post as she logged a double-double, finishing with 15 points and 11 rebounds. Summer Christensen scored 13 points to go along with seven boards. Brinlee McRae scored 12 points and McKenzie Allen chipped in with 11.

USU Eastern set a blistering pace offensively, scoring at least 20 points in three of the four quarters. As a team the Lady Eagles shot 51-percent from the field and knocked down 8-of-18 attempts from the perimeter.

Saturday’s win secured a season-series sweep for USU Easten over North Idaho. Ending with a regular season record of 20-6 and a 5-5 mark in Scenic West Athletic Conference play, the Lady Eagles will now prepare for the upcoming conference tournament.

Entering the conference tournament as the No. 4 seed, the Lady Eagles will square off with No. 1 Salt Lake Community College in the opening round on Friday, March 15. A win would place USU Eastern in the conference championship game March 16 against either the College of Southern Idaho or the College of Southern Nevada.

All USU Eastern conference tournament games will air on KOAL 107.3 FM and 750 AM. Games will also be live streamed on the Scenic West Digital Network.