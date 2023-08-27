Swinging for the Top

ETV News Stock Photo by Traci Bishop

The Spartan golf team will once again be led by head coach Kasey Edgehouse this season. Edgehouse, the golf pro at Millsite Golf Course, brings vast experience to the team’s practices and competitions.

Region 12 golfers practiced throughout the summer to be ready for the early fall season. The first matchup took place at the Carbon Country Club on Aug. 9. Teams followed that up with competitions at Skyline (Aug. 15) and Palisade (Aug. 22).

Dempsey Toomer has been the top golfer for Emery so far this season, taking the top spot in the two opening matches. Joey Leonard, Champ Justice and Turner Stoker have been rounding out the team’s top scores.

Kage VanWagoner, Logan Riley, Dakota Taney, Lincoln Perez and Kade Larsen have also been swinging for the Spartans, gaining experience and aiming for top scores.

The teams in Region 12, which include Emery, Carbon, Manti, North Sanpete, Richfield, Juab, Delta and Canyon View, will each take a turn hosting a round this season. The Spartans will welcome visitors to the challenging Millsite Golf Course on Sept. 14, while every other week of the season will feature a different course.

The region battle will culminate on Sept. 27 at Meadow Brook for regionals. Those that qualify will then begin preparations for the state tournament on Oct. 11-12, also at Meadow Brook.