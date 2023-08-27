Instilling the Mentality to Win

Teresa Mower, the head coach of the Lady Dinos volleyball team, looks forward to the season with excitement and anticipation. Her squad of last year had only two returning starters and ended last season with a record of 16-11.

“We had a few growing pains,” explained Mower. However, this year is a different picture. “We lost only 1-2 contributing players. Most all my varsity starters are returning from last year.”

One of those returners is Madi Orth, a 6’4″ starter that led her team in kills last year. The Lady Dinos, in complete contrast to last year, have great senior leadership retuning, namely Dani Jensen as the returning libero, Taylor Secor as outside hitter, middle blockers Adri Abeyta and Kylan Sorenson, and two setters, Sav Hurst and Jacie Jensen.

Mower herself comes from an accomplished background in volleyball, having been a part of a high school team in Cokeville, Wyo. that went on a 93-win streak and was ranked 17th in the nation during her tenure.

“I try to instill that mental toughness, the never lose [mindset], and the grit.. with my girls,” explained Mower. “That’s what I work the hardest on.”

To prepare for the fall season, the Lady Dinos participated in two summer tournaments. These tournaments featured the likes of Westlake, Box Elder, Snow Canyon and more. Over the span of the two tournaments, which featured eight days of play, the Lady Dinos went 21-2.

The Lady Dinos look poised, confident and focused this year as they work to have a winning season. Mower rallies her team and aims their sights at winning on and off the court.