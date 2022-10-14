Symbii Celebrates New Space

Symbii Home Health and Hospice has served the families of Carbon and Emery counties for years, striving to provide excellent care for individuals of all ages and in all stages of life. That service will continue despite a change in location for the local business.

While Symbii was a mainstay on Price City’s Main Street for many years, the business has found a new home. The move wasn’t far for the Symbii team, however, as the new office is located on 100 North.

The Carbon County Chamber of Commerce joined with Symbii staff on Wednesday afternoon to celebrate the new location. The celebration included a ribbon cutting ceremony and tours of the new office space.

Symbii is known statewide for its services in personalized health and hospice care. Staff members help members of the community remain in the comfort of their own home with a focus on quality of life.

“We understand the importance of family and we do our best to treat your family like our own,” Symbii shared. “We are here to support, listen and respond to your care with compassion and understanding.”

Symbii’s new office space can be found at 894 East 100 North in Price. For more information on its offerings, call (435) 637-7225 or visit www.symbiihealth.com.