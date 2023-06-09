Take a Field Trip with the Emery County Historical Society

The Emery County Historical Society is taking a field trip this month to learn all about “Conserving Natural Resources and Human Potential: The Civilian Conservation Corps in Emery County, 1933-1942.”

The society will be visiting the site of the Willow Springs CCC Camp, the Last Chance Dugway, the Stevens Creek Overshoot, the Rock Reservoir and other evidences of the enduring value of the Depression-era conservation program. According to history, the Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC) was one of the first, and possibly most successful, of the government programs that was instituted by President Franklin D. Roosevelt.

The purpose was to help relieve the economic crisis of the Great Depression. The plan of the CCC was for unemployed, single men that were between the ages of 18 and 25 and had families that were receiving welfare assistance to enroll for a six-month period.

During this period, they would be provided with room, board and clothing, plus $30 per month, of which $25 would be sent directly to their family. This program required the effort of four federal departments to operate. The Labor Department managed selection and enrollment, while the War Department through the Army was responsible construction of the camp, operations, clothing, transportation and more. Agencies in the Agriculture and Interior Departments oversaw projects and technical supervision.

This field trip will take place on Saturday, June 17 and the society will meet at Ferron Mayor’s Park at 10 a.m. High-clearance vehicles are advised, though ride-sharing can be arranged at the park. Attendees are asked to bring a lunch and water.

The Emery County Historical Society dues are still only $5 per year.