Carbon County Fair Accepting Vendor Applications

The Carbon County Fair is “Back in the Saddle” this summer, bringing a myriad of fun in August. The county is now accepting vendor applications at a fee of $100 each.

There are 47 vendor spaces available. They are 10×10 feet spaces, though additional booth spaces are available for purchase if a larger size accommodation is needed. Food trucks are priced per vehicle.

The registration deadline for vendors is Tuesday, July 31, though there will be an extra $20 charge for purchasing a booth space after the July 24.

The fair will be hosted on Aug. 11 and 12. Those that are interested in reserving a vendor space can find additional information and a vendor application here.