TBI Support Group Coming to Active Re-Entry

Active Re-Entry is welcoming a new support group in mid-June. The Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) Support Group will be hosted on the second Monday of each month, beginning on June 12.

A TBI is a brain dysfunction that is caused by an outside force, usually a violent blow to the head. They often occur as a result of a severe sport injury or car accident. Immediate or delayed symptoms may include blurry vision, concentration difficulty and confusion.

Adults with TBI, family members, partners and caregivers are invited to join the support group. Monthly, the group will seek to foster a community for TBI survivors and their loved ones. Sharing information, personal stories and resources will all be encouraged.

The TBI support group will be a safe, supportive environment for all in attendance. Those that may have questions or wish to obtain more information may call (435) 637-4950.