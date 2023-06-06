Carbon County Democrats Elect New Chairman

Nathaniel Woodward was recently named the Chairman for the Carbon County Democrats, a seat that he will hold for the next two years. Born and raised in the area, Woodward is a seventh-generation Carbon and Emery county native.

He attended Carbon High School and the College of Eastern Utah before graduating from Utah State University with degrees in history and biology. Woodward then attended Willamette University for law, which he practiced in Portland before returning to Price in January. He plans to establish a law practice locally this fall.

Woodward’s grandparents were union coal miners and Woodward stated that the United Mine Workers of America (UMWA) saved his family. Due to witnessing the benefits, he has always been very pro-labor and pro-union.

As the union shrank, Woodward stated that the economy tanked. Energy companies often came to the area with promises and would then leave. Seeing the difference and how it became politically heated, Woodward noticed that many believed what they heard online or on TV and were not taking the time to think things through or solve any problems.

Woodward’s desire to chair the democratic party is due to there being a strong working-class community here that is convinced that problems are caused by each other, rather than what is really the issue. He decided that he was going to get involved and try his hand at the helm of the county party while also making it a more legitimate force in the community.

He also wished to lobby for community interests and not worry so much about national politics. “We need to take care of each other here first,” Woodward stated.

Before attending law school, Woodward witnessed outside forces come into a workforce and take advantage instead of the opportunity going to someone local. His real vision is to lobby the commissioners, school board and everyone else available in the community to stop seeking the outside rich to come and invest. Rather, he would like to find a way to pass policies and bring people and money here to start businesses.

Woodward believes that the national democratic party has lost touch with the rural base; though they have great ideas, they are not ones that are always practical. He said they must actually look at real data and, as they do, build a base here that solves local issues and let community members know that the Carbon County Democrats are neighbors and friends that care about the community.

The previous chairman, Jared Gallegos, is acting as vice chair now. Woodward stated that he wants the community to come together to build and ensure that profits stay local while finding ways for the government to invest here.

“Carbon County: let’s get back to who we are,” Woodward concluded.