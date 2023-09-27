Templars Triumph Over Emery

Emery welcomed Manti to their home court on Tuesday afternoon for a home conference match. Both teams showed up ready to play, providing an exciting game for all.

In the first set, the teams traded back-and-forth scoring, with Manti coming out ahead by three points, 25-22. Manti gained a bit more momentum in the second set, securing the lead by 25-11. Emery came back in the third to lead by two points, repeating the advantage in the fourth set.

Leading into the fifth set, Manti pushed back and secured that set by two, 15-13. At the end of the day, the victory went to the Lady Templars, 3-2.

Emery (16-3, 6-3 Region 12) will now look to secure a win on Thursday when they travel to Nephi to take on Juab (7-13, 0-9 Region 12) at 6:30 p.m.