St. George, Utah – Terry L. Nay, 74 passed away in the early morning hours on Sunday, January 21, 2024. Terry was born to John and Faye Nay in Richfield, Utah on February 18, 1949.

Terry married Sandra Jeanne Egbert on October 10, 1992 and together they raised a blended family, which included three daughters and one son. They spent thirty-one magnificent years together and over the years welcomed five grandchildren who are the light of their eyes.

Terry worked in the Industrial Supply and Safety Industry and traveled all over the United States for work. One of his favorite and most memorable locations was on the North Slope of the Alaskan Oil Pipeline. Terry finished his career working at Fairmont Supply where he retired as the Sales Manager. After retiring from the industry, he followed two of his children south to the warmer city of St. George in 2014.

He had many passions in life, which included wood working, a brief stint at golfing, and doting over his grandchildren. He would frequently load his grandkids up with sugar and sweets just prior to sending them back to their parents. His grandkids were his heart and soul and the reason he pushed to live as long as he could as they always brought a smile to his face. He was a proud Master Mason, well respected for his contributions to the craft. He served as Worshipful Master of Christopher Diehl and Carbon Lodges, Past Grand Lodge Officer, Past Grand Commander of Knights Templar of Utah, and many other honors.

Terry grew up with 4 siblings and is proceeded in death by his parents and his sister. Terry is survived by his wife Sandi; Children; Melissa (Jared) White, Heidi (Jeremy) Needles, and Tyler (Aron Petty) Tasker; Grandchildren; Dallen White, Walter White, Kinley Needles (his Princess), and Sawyer Needles.

A small private family remembrance was held on January 22, 2024. Terry will be cremated and his ashes provided to Sandra and his grandchildren. Terry will always be remembered by his countless friends and loved ones. A memorial for other family and friends will be held at a later date to be determined. If you want to honor his memory, take a shot of Jack Daniels.

Arrangements are made under the direction of Hughes Mortuary, 1037 E 700 S. St. George, Utah. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Sandra Nay at 701 E 900 S #17 St. George Utah 84790 or via Venmo at @Sandra-Nay to help cover funeral expenses.