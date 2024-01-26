Secor Commits to Lamar Community College

Carbon High senior Taylor Secor has committed to play volleyball at Lamar Community College in Colorado to progress her future in athletics.

“Taylor Secor is an incredible athlete who played a crucial role in our team’s success this season,” said Carbon volleyball coach Teresa Mower. “She was a dominant force on the front row with her powerful kills, and she consistently came through in clutch situations, delivering critical kills when needed most. Taylor also showcased her versatility by excelling on the back row with her defense, passing and serving at key moments throughout the season. She was a huge asset to our team.”

In her senior year, Secor had 2.9 kills per set with a .166 hitting percentage, 2.8 digs per set, 37 serving aces, 276 digs, 289 kills and 679 receptions.

Mower added, “It has been an honor coaching Taylor and I look forward to what greatness she achieves at the next level.”