The 50s Return to Helper’s Main Street

First Friday returned to Helper’s historic Main Street on Good Friday, bringing the 50s back with a roaring sock hop.

This month’s First Friday fun was hosted by Aunt Nell’s Soda Fountain and Gifts, which is owned by Becky Driggs and can be found on Main Street. From 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. that evening, those that attended could step back in time and dance the night away.

C.J. McManus acted as DJ for the evening, even hosting a twist-off for those with limber ankles. A best 50s costume contest was hosted, with voting taking place through the night on social media. There was also a bubblegum blowing contest and 50s memorabilia, such as cat eye glasses, available at KT Gallery and Friar Tuck’s Barbershop.

“A shout out to Aunt Nell’s for hosting First Friday,” Helper City Mayor Lenise Peterman shared. “It was great to see so many people on Main Street.”