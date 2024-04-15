Carbon County Tourism Press Release

Carbon Corridor opens up Grant Funding to help with local events The Carbon County Office of Tourism Event Grant Funding applications are now open! With a positive recommendation from the Tax Advisory Board on April 9, 2024, funding leftover that was allocated for the Public Art Grant will now be used to help with local events. There will be two grant cycles. One in April and another in June of this year. The purpose of the Carbon County Office of Tourism Event Grant Program is to assist in stretching your out-of-county marketing dollars which enhance a visitor experience. The main goal of this funding is to increase revenues in both Transient Room and Restaurant taxes. This program is overseen by the Carbon County Office of Tourism.

Qualified applicants must be located in Carbon County, Utah and be one of the following:

● City

● Town

● Community

● Business Group

● Community Organization

● Non-Profit Organization

Eligible Projects include:

● Digital Media: Email marketing, banner ads, social, Google ads, website ads, design, or updates

● Print: Newspaper, flier, direct mailer, banners

● Broadcast Media: cable, TV, radio

● Publications: Magazine, Guides

● Accommodations for judges, umpires, special guests

● Event location rental

● Out of Home: Billboards, outdoor advertising, bus, posters

Applications will be accepted until April 19, 2024 for the first round. All applications will be presented at a special meeting with the Tax Advisory Board on April 23, 2024. Applicants are encouraged to participate in person or electronically for questions and general discussion purposes.

Grant requests cannot exceed $1,000. The grant application period is open now and closes on April 19, 2024. Applications will be available online by visiting https://www.carbon.utah.gov/department/tourism/ or you may contact the Tourism office at 435-636-3701, email: tina.grange@carbon.utah.gov and an application can be emailed to you.