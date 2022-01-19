The Fabled Folk Welcomed to the Culture Connection Stage

The free Culture Connection concert series continued into the 2022 year on Thursday evening when substitute band The Fabled Folks came to town to rock the night. The Fabled Folks is an acoustic band that is highly influenced by bluegrass and folk music.

“Last week’s group was a quick substitute that really pleased us because they were so good,” shared Price City Councilman Layne Miller. “We were thrilled.”

Next up, on Thursday, Feb. 10, Culture Connection regular Angie Murray will be welcomed to the stage along with Mary Peacock, Michelle Broadhead, Celeste Sorensen and Lizz Davis. Murray is a performer that Councilman Miller credited as being very professional. In fact, he stated that she puts on one of the most professional acts that the program features all year.

“The show will be among the best; they always are,” said Councilman Miller.

February’s show will have a special Valentine’s Day theme. Members of the community are invited to attend the concert beginning at 7 p.m. at the Price Civic Auditorium. The performance will also be streamed LIVE on Price City’s Facebook page.