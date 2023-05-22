The Friends of the NRA Scholarship Awarded to Local Archers

The Friends of the NRA, a nonprofit foundation that was created to raise money for shooting sports, has grants available for local entities that engage in such activities.

The amount of money that was raised by the foundation chapters in Utah between 2013 and 2023 was approximately $1,094,000. Of those proceeds, 50% stay in Utah and are allocated in the form of the aforementioned grants to fund projects.

The Utah Fund Committee grants are often given to youth programs, school teams, Boy Scouts, city and county youth clubs, and more. Grants are also allocated to public shooting parks for range improvements, supplies and equipment. For example, North Springs Shooting Range received a $12,000 grant in 2015 for enhancements to equipment.

This year, the organization contacted local schools to offer scholarships to the ever-growing archery programs. On Thursday, May 18, the scholarships were awarded to both Mont Harmon Middle School and Castle Heights Elementary. The middle school received a total of $6,035, while the elementary school received $9,338.

Up next, the Friends of the NRA will be hosting its 2023 banquet and auction on Saturday, Aug. 19 at the Carbon County Event Center, beginning at 5 p.m. The event will feature silent auctions, games, dinner and more.