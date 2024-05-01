The Green Team of Carbon County Reflects on Recycling Efforts

BJ Anderson won the adult contest crushing 89 cans. Hernan Nunez won the 13 and under contest, crushing 160 cans. They both received 2 cases of soda donated by our contributors, Pepsi and Coke.

Please consider contacting the Green Team via our Facebook page, The Green Team of Carbon County, to find out how you can help keep Carbon County beautiful.

We are very thankful for the ways that our community supports the Green Team of Carbon County’s recycling efforts and we appreciate the efforts that individuals make to keep recyclables out of the landfills. We are making a difference little by little and keeping Utah beautiful. Some interesting facts about aluminum: – About 65% of America’s aluminum is currently recycled. -Twenty years ago, it took 19 aluminum cans to make one pound, but today’s aluminum cans are lighter and it now takes 29 cans to make a pound! That means less aluminum is wasted, saving energy and other environmental resources!

– It is estimated that over the past twenty years, Americans have trashed more than 11 million tons of aluminum beverage cans worth over $12 billion on today’s market.