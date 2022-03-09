“The Little Mermaid” Comes to Life at Carbon High

Carbon High School‘s theater department presented Disney’s “The Little Mermaid,” bringing the classic tale to the stage from March 2-7.

Those that wished to enjoy the production flocked to the Carbon High School auditorium at 7 p.m. on the aforementioned evenings. Tickets were available for $10 each or $7 for students and children.

Ambrey Vincent brought Ariel to life, while Graydee Noyes played Prince Eric. The two were joined by many classmates as they traversed through the well-loved story of a mermaid that makes a bargain for legs in order to interact with the love of her life.

“The Little Mermaid is light on the surface, but it’s also about friendship, love and family,” said director Kayla Vernon. “It has been an amazing debut for me as the new director for Carbon High School.”

The drama department extended appreciation to the Carbon School District Board of Education, Carbon School District Administration, Superintendent Mika Salas, the district’s business administrator, Carbon High School Administration and more for bringing to production to life.