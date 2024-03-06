The Natural History Museum of Utah and Zions Bank Present Exhibit About Nature’s ‘Defense Experts’

Press Release

The traveling exhibit will be open to the public at Zions Bank in Huntington this month

SALT LAKE CITY, FEBRUARY 13, 2024 – The Natural History Museum of Utah, in partnership with Zions Bank, brings the science and stories of nature’s most fascinating defense mechanisms to Huntington through their annual outreach initiative Traveling Treasures. Available to the public March 1, 2024 to April 1, 2024, residents will have the opportunity to peek into the museum’s collections at Zions Bank, 51 N. Main St., Huntington, UT, during regular bank hours free of charge.

From the spike shields of prickly pear cactuses to the mesmerizing mimicry of morph butterflies, organisms have developed unique ways of defending themselves. The “Defense Experts” exhibit showcases the scary stares of moths, toxic traps of plants, and the sharp spikes of the Stegosaurus. Developed by educators, exhibit designers, bank personnel, and Museum volunteers, Traveling Treasures features objects and specimens from nearly every collection at the Museum.

“As the state’s natural history museum, it is important to share specimens from our collections with communities in every corner of Utah,” said Dr. Jason Cryan, The Sarah B. George Executive Director of the Natural History Museum of Utah. “Evolution has equipped creatures of all sizes with some pretty innovative defense mechanisms, I am excited for Utahns to witness how animals and humans alike have adapted to survive.”

In addition to discovering defense in flora and fauna, visitors are also able to observe the important role defense plays in Native American communities across the west. Native Americans have the highest record of service in the U.S. Armed forces per capita of any ethnic group. For many Indigenous people, military service represents a continuation of the respected traditional role of the warrior dedicated to ensuring their people’s survival.

“The ‘Defense Experts’ exhibit offers a fascinating look at the resiliency of life, from plants to people,” said Mel Hugentobler, manager of Zions Bank’s Huntington branch. “The museum always does a great job making science and history accessible.”

For more than 20 years, the Natural History Museum of Utah and Zions Bank have partnered to bring natural history collections and research to Utah’s diverse communities. This year’s “Defense Experts” traveling exhibit will stop in 11 communities across Utah, from Providence to Richfield.

For additional details and a full list of Traveling Treasures locations, and Community Science Nights in your area, please visit nhmu.utah.edu/travelingtreasures.

About the Natural History Museum of Utah

The Natural History Museum of Utah is one of the leading scientific research and cultural institutions in the country. Established in 1963, the museum’s 10 permanent exhibitions are anchored by its state-of-the-art collections and research facilities containing almost 2 million objects. These collections are used in studies on geological, biological, and cultural diversity, and the history of living systems and human cultures within the Utah region. The museum hosts approximately 300,000 general visitors a year and provides one of the most spectacular private event settings in the Salt Lake City area. NHMU also broadens the reach of its mission through a variety of science-based outreach programs to communities and schools throughout Utah, reaching every school district in the state every other year.

About Zions Bank

Zions Bank is Utah’s oldest financial institution and is the only local bank with a statewide distribution of branches operating 95 full-service branches. Zions Bank also operates 26 branches in Idaho and Wyoming. In addition to offering a wide range of traditional banking services, Zions Bank is also a market leader in small business lending. Founded in 1873, Zions Bank has been serving the communities of Utah for 150 years. Additional information is available at www.zionsbank.com. A division of Zions Bancorporation N.A., Member FDIC.