Emery Commissioners Conduct Emery County Business

By Julie Johansen

The Regional Supervisor for The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources, Chris Wood, presented Emery County with a check for $2,610 as a Payment in Lieu of Taxes (PILT) payment to begin the Emery County Commission meeting on Tuesday, March 5. Wood explained that they own about 8,000 acres in Emery County that are used for wildlife conservation areas, hunting and fishing.

Next item on the agenda was to discuss, approve, or deny a request by Alex Worwood and exhibitors of the Southeastern Utah Jr. Livestock Show for a contribution of $5,000. Following a discussion by the students of the needs and rewards of the stock show, the commission granted the donation.

Monty Christiansen, state champion wrestler from Emery High, was then recognized and congratulated by the commission for his accomplishment. Christiansen thanked the commissioners for the recognization and thanked all who had supported him over the years.

Ratification was given to the Memorandum of Understanding between Emery Country Business Chamber and Emery County for the business improvement grant. Also ratified was the annual upper limit payment program for the San Rafael Health and Rehabilitation Center. Clarification of the Opioid Funds received by Emery County was announced, changing the amount to around $200,000. The contact for the groundskeeper at the Huntington Airport is expiring and approval was given to publish a RFP for this position.

At this time, Don Oldham presented his position in requesting permission to build cabins on the north side of Cleveland Reservoir. He stated that his plan would improve public access to reservoir instead of limiting public access as purposed by the Forest Service and Department of Wildlife. He maintains that the roads are rutted, rough and could lead to deterioration of the highway. Oldham also stated that they plan to add a boat ramp and gravel roads. He then spoke about the legalities including prescribed easements, right of ways, and the Public Water Access act and how they actually would permit his building.

After comments from Attorney Mike Olsen about the inclusion of all the laws the commissioners tabled his request so they could get more information. Approval was given by the commissioners for a contract with HUB to work with Emery Tourism Board to update the brand and message in advertising Emery County, as well as amendments to a contract by YESCO billboard and additional expenses.

An interlocal agreement with Emery County and Sevier County to maintain remote roads located near their common borders was approved. A petition to vacate portions of Class D roads at Molen Seep and Castle Valley Ranches also received approval.

Other actions included approving the Emery County Emergency Operations Plan, using $148,831 of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds for a new gymnasium floor at the Recreation Center, hiring a grant writer to promote Regional Economic growth and a resolution to invite the Inland Port Authority to negotiate projects in Emery County. Discussion about hiring an Economic Development Director was directed toward the audience.

The town of Emery has no water storage, especially when it is freezing, prompting Jay Mark Humphrey of the Emery Water Conservancy District to propose joining with the Muddy Creek Irrigation and Emery County to start a study about the best place to build a reservoir.