The Points Continue To Add For High School Rodeo Athletes

By Julie Johansen

The Spanish Fork Arena was the venue for the two-day South Utah County High School Rodeos, Friday, April 19 and Saturday, April 20. Several rodeo team members from both Carbon and Emery Rodeo Teams placed in the top ten and added to their points to take to state.

On Friday, Carbon team members placing in their respective events were Logan Curtis and partner Ritchlyn Anderson from the Uintah Basin, placing ninth in team roping. Ean Ellis was sixth in tie down roping. In the rifle shoot, Hayden Tonc and Kashley Rhodes were third and sixth, respectively. Shalako Gunter tied for first in the trap shoot.

Saturday was a really great day for this team as Ellis was first in tie down and seventh in team roping, with partner Trey Stembridge from South Summit. Kanyon Mills and partner Ejay Duke were eighth and Curtis, with partner Anderson, earned tenth in team roping. Braden Noyes roped fast enough for ninth in tie down roping. In the shooting sports, Rhodes and Tonc placed third and fourth, respectively, in the rifle shoot and Gunter tied for second in the trap shoot.

The Emery team members also added points on both days at the South Utah County Rodeo #1 and #2. On Friday, April 19, Quirt Payne was sixth in barebacks,

Will Jeffs took seventh in steer wrestling and Charity Greenhalgh placed fifth in barrels. Wyatt Fox was first in the rifle shoot with Ryter Ekker close behind in eighth place. Cache Allred tied for third in the trap shoot. Monty Christiansen scored high enough for first place in the reining cow horse competition. Rodeo #2 on Saturday was also good for the Emery Team.

Payne scored again in barebacks, moving up to fourth place. Jeffs won the steer wrestling and Dalton Allred was second on bulls. Charity Greenhalgh tied goats fast enough for ninth place. Fox and Ekker were second and fifth in the rifle shoot and Cache Allred tied for third in the trap shoot.

The teams have a weekend off now and then the rodeo trail leads to Heber for the Wasatch Rodeo the first weekend of May and on to Delta the second weekend. Then practice, practice, for state finals in Heber, June 3 through June 8.