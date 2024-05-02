The Prehistoric Museum Announces the 2024 Fremont Fest

USU Eastern Prehistoric Museum News Release

Price, Utah – The Prehistoric Museum invites everyone to come to our annual Fremont Fest, May 9-12! This is part of the Utah Archaeology and Historic Preservation Month with great events found all around the state. The theme this year is Houses and Homes of the Fremont. Join us for a great time exploring one of the indigenous farming cultures that called eastern Utah their home a thousand years ago.

5/9/2024

What Makes a Pithouse a Pithome?: Exploring Fremont Households through Archaeology and Experimental

Reconstruction.

Pithouses are among the oldest known housing types found anywhere in the world. These structures were more than just a place to escape the elements, they were the centers of life for the families who called them home. While seemingly simple compared to the houses we occupy now, the Fremont invested their homes with the same meanings of comfort and protection that we do today. We can explore that meaning through a careful analysis of the domestic household features and artifacts we recover in these structures. Join Dr. Tim Riley as he explores how these structures were made and utilized by Fremont farmers here in Eastern Utah. He will review the archaeological data on pithouses and other Fremont architectural forms, such as granaries, before presenting his experimental research on how they are built.

5/11/2024

Family Day at the Museum!

Do you remember coming to Family Day as a kid? This decades-long tradition is now part of Fremont Fest! Come to the

museum for a fun day with activities for all ages! The museum will offer free admission all day (9am-7pm) and have kid’s

activities in the Don L. Burge classroom from 11-3.

5/12/2024

Join Dr. Tim Riley as he explores one of the regions the Fremont called home a millennium ago. The tour will explore several Fremont habitation sites in southern Emery County and highlight the diversity of communities that these farming peoples called home. There will be some moderate hiking at some of the sites, including crossing a dry arroyo. Please prepare to be outside most of the day and take appropriate precautions (water, food, sun protection, sturdy shoes).

The tour is capped at 10 people. Sign up at: tinyurl.com/4dzvt6hw